AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year 2023-24 Week 1 Power Rankings

The NFL is packed with elite offensive players in 2023-24, and multiple players stand out as Offensive Player of the Year hopefuls in Week 1.

1. Ja’Marr Chase +1100

Ja’Marr Chase might have won his first Offensive Player of the Year award last season if he didn’t miss time. Chase recorded 87 receptions for 1,046 receiving yards in just 12 games, and he’s the odds-on favorite to take it home in 2023 at +1100 entering Week 1.

2. (Tie) Justin Jefferson +1400

After winning the award in 2022, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson will look to repeat. Jefferson brings an explosive element to the table on a weekly basis and is Kirk Cousins’s favorite target. Jefferson boasts +1400 odds.

2. (Tie) Christian McCaffrey +1400

Running back Christian McCaffrey didn’t miss a beat after being dealt from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers last season. Even if the 49ers lessen his workload, he’s still very much live to lead the league in all-purpose yards. McCaffrey sits at +1400 to win Offensive Player of the Year.

4. Nick Chubb +1800

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was among the league leaders in rushing yards last year, and for an offense that loves to run the ball, he should be right there again in 2023. Without Kareem Hunt in the mix, Chubb should see even more work and sit with the fourth-shortest odds at +1800.

5. Tyreek Hill +2000

In his debut season with the Miami Dolphins, Tyreek Hill was electric, proving he wasn’t just a product of Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City. A lot will be asked of Hill again in this Miami offense, and his overall explosiveness makes him an enticing candidate at +2000.

6. Lamar Jackson +2200

One of the league’s most dynamic threats is expected to be healthy and ready to terrorize defenses in 2023. Lamar Jackson got paid in the offseason, and the Baltimore Ravens added to their receiver group. This is a recipe for Jackson to have an even bigger campaign, and he’s entering Week 1 sitting at +2200.

7. (Tie) Patrick Mahomes +2500

The reigning NFL MVP winner and 2018 recipient of the Offensive Player of the Year, Patrick Mahomes, continues to be the class of the quarterback position. Does Mahomes have the weapons on offense to add to his trophy case again? Mahomes owns +2500 odds.

7. (Tie) Garrett Wilson +2500

We already saw what wide receiver Garrett Wilson was capable of during his rookie campaign. With future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers now throwing him the football, Wilson boasts +2500 odds to win Offensive Player of the Year.

9. Justin Fields +2800

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields had a breakout season with his legs last year, and the team added an explosive target for him in DJ Moore. Can Fields replicate that season? He’s set to enter Week 1 against Green Bay listed at +2800 to win the award.

10. Jalen Hurts +3000

After being a finalist to win NFL MVP and a runner-up for the Super Bowl last year, Jalen Hurts is poised to do damage in 2023. The Eagles are expected to be a Super Bowl contender again, and Hurts is a big reason for that. It’s somewhat surprising his odds aren’t higher, but he still sits at +3000.

Offensive Player of the Year Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook

