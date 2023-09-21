AP NFL Regular Season MVP Race Week 3 Power Rankings by SportsGrid 3 Hours Ago

The NFL is filled with talented quarterbacks, and the top ten MVP candidates for 2023 are all high-end signal callers. SportsGrid checks in weekly.

1. (Tie) Tua Tagovailoa +500 (Last week: +600)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been one of the top headlines in the NFL through two weeks. He was explosive in their opening win against the Los Angeles Chargers and followed that up with a strong showing against New England. Over the last week, Tagovailoa saw his MVP odds rise again from +600 to +500.

1. (Tie) Patrick Mahomes +500 (Last week: +600)

Is there anything Patrick Mahomes hasn’t already won or can’t do? The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback hasn’t gotten off to a statistically strong start, but better days are coming. A Week 3 matchup vs. the Chicago Bears can quickly change his stat line, and Mahomes still managed to see his MVP odds bet down over the last week from +600 to +500.

3. (Tie) Josh Allen +1000 (Last week: +1100)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen can sling it with the best of them in NFL circles. Allen bounced back after a tough showing in Week 1 and was his usual dominant self against the Las Vegas Raiders. With a solid showing on his resume in 2023, Allen saw his NFL MVP odds bet down from +1100 to +1000.

3. (Tie) Jalen Hurts +1000 (Last week: +900)

Jalen Hurts was a finalist to win NFL MVP last year and had the true breakout campaign that many folks were expecting from him. Hurts has yet to make a major impact for the Eagles in 2023, but he’s still led them to a 2-0 record. Over the last week, his MVP odds dropped slightly from +900 to +1000.

5. (Tie) Trevor Lawrence +1200 (Last week: +900)

There was a lot to like about Trevor Lawrence and how he broke out with the Jacksonville Jaguars in his sophomore season. Lawrence has thrown for 457 yards and two touchdowns in Jacksonville’s first two games. Still, his MVP odds fell from +900 to +1200.

5. (Tie) Lamar Jackson +1200 (Last week: +1400)

Lamar Jackson signed a big ticket with the Baltimore Ravens in the offseason, and if he can stay on the field, he has a lot of upside to win NFL MVP in 2023. Jackson has been solid through two games, and his odds reflect that, rising from +1400 to +1200.

7. (Tie) Justin Herbert +1400 (Last week: +900)



Although Justin Herbert has yet to reach his ceiling as an NFL franchise quarterback, there’s a lot to like about his profile. Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers are 0-2, though, which has led his NFL MVP odds to fall from +900 to +1400.

7. (Tie) Joe Burrow +1400 (Last week: +900)

Joe Burrow didn’t look like his usual self in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, and he followed that up by struggling at times against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. Burrow is still dealing with a lingering calf issue, and his odds of winning NFL MVP continued dropping over the last week from +900 to +1400.

9. Dak Prescott +1600 (Last week: +1400)

Dak Prescott remains a high-end quarterback in the league, and there’s much to like about his prospects in the NFL MVP conversation. The Dallas Cowboys signal-caller has the luxury of having an elite defense, but Prescott has still looked good through two weeks despite his odds falling from +1400 to +1600.

10. Brock Purdy +2000 (Last week: +2000)

With all of the weapons surrounding San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, it’s not a surprise he finds himself lurking in the race. Purdy has put together two very strong showings for the 49ers in 2023 and has continued to boast +2000 odds to win NFL MVP.

NFL MVP Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook

Player Team Odds Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins 500 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs 500 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills 1000 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles 1000 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars 1200 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens 1200 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers 1400 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals 1400 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys 1600 Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers 2000

