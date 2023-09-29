Are the Detroit Lions the New Kings of the NFC North? by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

Last night heralded a new era in the NFC North. With Lambeau Field lighting up and anticipation in the air, Jordan Love took his second home start as the official face of the Green Bay Packers. But it’s no longer about Aaron Rodgers. Instead, the narrative now swirls around the resurgent Detroit Lions, who emphatically defeated Green Bay 34-20.

Under the bright lights and before a raucous crowd – surprisingly colored in a lot of Honolulu blue – the Lions made it four straight wins over the Packers. These Lions, now the NFC North favorites, didn’t just win; they made a statement on the road. Weren’t they looking sharp in their uniforms last night? It’s often said – look good, play good. Well, Detroit embodied that saying to the fullest.

Now, at three wins and one loss this season, the Lions are on the cusp of making history. They narrowly missed a perfect record with an overtime defeat against Seattle. Yet, if that game had gone the other way, we’d likely be singing louder praises of Detroit’s resurgence. Last night, however, felt like a moment of destiny, as if the Lions stood tall in Lambeau and declared the NFC North to be their territory.

Betting aside, anyone viewing the game would acknowledge the sheer dominance of the Lions. A win at Lambeau is never easy, especially against a team like the Packers. And with Green Bay having to return the favor in Detroit later in the season, the scales seem tipped in favor of the Lions.

To win in the NFL, a team must dominate the line of scrimmage. The likes of the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers have displayed this consistently. But last night, the Lions showcased a masterclass. Their front four were relentless, constantly pressuring Jordan Love.

Speaking of Love, he struggled in this matchup. That’s not a knock on his potential or skills, rather, it’s a testament to how overpowering the Lions’ defense was, making it near-impossible for him to operate efficiently in the pocket.

The Lions were a sight to behold last night. Their resurgence, dominance, and style on the field point to a team ready to take the NFC North by storm. And for Packers fans and the rest of the division, that’s a formidable thought.

