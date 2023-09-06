Astros' Back To Being AL West Favorites After Thumping Texas by SportsGrid 45 Minutes Ago

In a stunning turn of events in the betting world, the Houston Astros experienced a remarkable shift in their odds. Just yesterday, the odds stood at -125 for the Astros. Today, it surged by nearly a buck, skyrocketing to almost -220. This dramatic market move, based almost entirely on one night’s results, underscores the gravity of the ongoing series between the in-state rivals, Texas and Houston.

There’s something unique about this series. The timing is different now, and the races are much tighter in this division than we initially anticipated.

September’s in full swing, and with it comes the amplified importance of every game. These aren’t just regular games. They’re the deciders for wild card positioning and division championships. Every pitch, every hit, every run counts, and this intensity is reflected in the betting odds.

That –220 price tag doesn’t imply that Houston is a formidable team; it speaks volumes about the expectations set for them over the season’s final three weeks. If the Astros continue to round into form as they have been, they will be the team to beat.

It’s not just about their current form. Houston’s impressive history, filled with world championships, division victories, and significant playoff journeys, cannot be dismissed. This rich pedigree plays a crucial role in how bets are placed.

In a nutshell, while many may despise them on the road, the Houston Astros have proven time and time again that they thrive under pressure. As the season comes to its climax, they’re showing just why they’re worth betting on.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.