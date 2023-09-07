Astros Create Separation Over Rangers In AL West Race by SportsGrid 43 Minutes Ago

In the American League West saga, the Houston Astros are holding their ground, maintaining a one-game advantage over the Seattle Mariners. While this might be the headline, the actual narrative lies in the intensifying rivalry between the Astros and the Texas Rangers.

Each day of the series between these two teams saw significant movement in the betting odds. As of now, according to many sportsbook odds, the Astros sit comfortably as a -310 favorite to clinch the American League West. But with the season’s ebbs and flows, one has to look more closely to grasp the dynamic fully.

The Texas Rangers, hoping to shift the momentum in their favor, faced a series of setbacks. They notably welcomed Nathan Eovaldi back into the fold after a month-and-a-half hiatus, only for him to be overwhelmed by their division rivals. That was a heavy blow for a team trying to make a statement.

It didn’t end there. With Jacob deGrom’s injury, the Rangers made a strategic move, bringing in Max Scherzer to fortify their ranks against the competition. Yet, in an unexpected turn of events, Scherzer, too, faced a rough time on the mound. Clearly, the series was not favoring the Rangers in any manner.

Despite this series of misfortunes, it would be unwise to rule out the Rangers just yet. The FanDuel Sportsbook odds might paint a daunting picture with the Astros at –310 to win the division, but the Rangers, though seemingly a long shot at +1100, are only three games behind.

However, for those who witnessed the games, the Astros seemed to be in an entirely different league than the Rangers. It’s essential to note that the Rangers aren’t a whopping 13.5 games behind; they’re just three games adrift. But the performance on the field told a different story.

In baseball, where the unexpected can and often does happen, taking anything for granted is a mistake. But for now, if recent matchups are any indicator, the Houston Astros seem to have a distinct edge over the Texas Rangers.

