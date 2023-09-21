Baltimore Ravens: Riding High, Challenges Still Await

The NFL season is in full swing, and all eyes are on the Baltimore Ravens, an AFC team that’s been turning heads. With an impressive unbeaten streak of two wins, it’s no surprise that fans and analysts alike are buzzing with excitement.

First, they secured a dominant win against the Houston Texans, proving their prowess as a 9.5-point favorite. Then, the Ravens clinched another win on the road against Cincinnati, even as a 3.5-point underdog. But the real test awaits. This week, they’ll be hosting Indianapolis at home and are favored by more than a touchdown. However, on their trip to Cleveland, an early peek shows the Ravens as just a narrow 1.5-point favorite.

The excitement doesn’t end there. Come Week 5; they’re scheduled for another divisional face-off against the formidable Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, the numbers are tight, especially for Week 4 for Baltimore. The big question on everyone’s mind is: Can Lamar Jackson and the flock maintain a perfect season?

For those closely following the schedule, you might’ve noted that both weeks four and five are road games within the division. While the Ravens might have enjoyed a clean sweep against Houston, Cincinnati, and potentially Indianapolis, the upcoming challenges cannot be taken lightly.

Let’s be candid. The NFL is unpredictable, and achieving back-to-back road wins within your division is a tall order. Given the Ravens’ upcoming fixtures, particularly the one against Pittsburgh, it wouldn’t be surprising if they faced their first loss of the season.

To sum it up, the Baltimore Ravens have shown incredible form and tenacity, and while fans would love to see them stay unbeaten, the NFL is known for its twists and turns. If they do get tripped up, it’s most likely to be during weeks four or five. Regardless, this season is proving to be thrilling for Ravens fans.