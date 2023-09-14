Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Cincy on the Hot Seat by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The AFC North is always buzzing with intense rivalries, and this week is no different. The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in what promises to be an electrifying NFL contest.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

Team Overviews

The Bengals had a rough start to their season, stumbling out of the gate in Week 1. On the other hand, the Ravens might not have put up a showstopper against Houston, but they managed to do just enough to secure a victory, coming out ahead by a couple of touchdowns. This week’s total is set at 46.5.

Historically, these divisional games, whether it’s involving Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Cincinnati, or Baltimore, typically carry an air of predictability when it comes to odds. The home team, more often than not, gets a nod with a -3-point line. This week, the Bengals, playing at home, are indeed -3-point favorites. What does that tell us? The oddsmakers believe this is an even contest.

Key Matchups

The focal point will be whether the Bengals can regroup and rectify their week one missteps. If they manage to do so, we might witness a cover, considering the Week 1 performance might have been an anomaly.

It wouldn’t be a shocker if the teams in this division end the season neck and neck. Their weekly performance oscillates, making it one of the most unpredictable divisions in the NFL. Both teams, in terms of overall strength, seem evenly matched.

The Bengals’ home advantage might tilt the scale in their favor. The Ravens’ defense was not particularly stellar against Houston. They didn’t unsettle CJ Stroud, who seemed unperturbed and managed to put up decent numbers, albeit without many touchdowns. With the Ravens’ cornerbacks not being as formidable as they once were, the Bengals’ receiving duo of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins might exploit this weakness.

Flipping the coin, the Ravens are amidst an identity crisis. Will Lamar Jackson get enough touches? The Bengals’ secondary showed its mettle against the Browns, so it won’t be a cakewalk for the Ravens’ offense.

Final Thoughts

The Bengals, more than the Ravens, are on the hot seat. Starting the season 0-2, especially in this cutthroat division, would be a significant setback. This week is pivotal for them, and given the circumstances, the odds might be in their favor. Grab your popcorn, folks; this one promises to be a cracker!

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.