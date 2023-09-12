Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Will Burrow Bounce Back? by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The NFL season has sprung forth, and an enthralling AFC North matchup is on the horizon. The Cincinnati Bengals eagerly host their rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, this Sunday. Oddsmakers have pitched the Bengals as 3.5-point favorites at home, setting the stage for what promises to be a fiercely contested duel.

The betting odds reveal the advantage the Bengals are given, likely attributed to their home opener and the atmosphere of Cincinnati. This is surprising, especially in light of their underwhelming performance against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1. While that loss raised eyebrows, it’s vital to remember the potential the Bengals possess. A single week’s performance shouldn’t overshadow the anticipation that surrounds this Cincinnati team.

Conversely, the Ravens strut into this encounter after a comfortable victory in their home opener, winning by a double-digit margin. However, that triumph wasn’t without its cost. JK Dobbins suffered a season-ending injury, leaving a gaping hole in their rushing game. It’s now up to Lamar Jackson and the passing offense to pick up the slack, offering a potential shift in the Ravens’ approach.

Joe Burrow will be in the spotlight for the Bengals. Many expect Burrow to bounce back strong after a less-than-stellar showing in Week 1. The line, favoring Cincinnati, suggests that the initial performance was an anomaly and that the star quarterback, regaining his game fitness post-injury, will soon find his rhythm.

For those leaning toward the Ravens, capturing another win, especially on the road against the Bengals, would be monumental. It would put Cincinnati at an 0-2 start in the division â€“ a precarious position early in the season. But considering the total set at 46, we’ll likely see both teams light up the scoreboard.

While the line may lean toward the Bengals early in the week, this game is anything but decided. Both teams have a lot at stake and the firepower to create an NFL Sunday classic.

