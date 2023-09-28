Battle Heats up for American League West Teams Down Stretch by SportsGrid 3 Hours Ago

In a captivating series that had fans on the edge of their seats, the American League West showdown featured more than just divisional bragging rights. The real gem at stake? The third and final American League wild card spot.

The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners locked horns in a three-game bout that saw both teams showcasing their might. Houston claimed victory in the series opener on Monday night, but Seattle retaliated with a win on Tuesday. However, when the dust settled on the rubber match, it was the Astros standing tall with an 8-3 win. This wasn’t just any win – it was one that further solidified their push for a playoff berth.

While Houston was tipped as the slight money line road favorite, the game was nail-bitingly close. With a scoreline reading 4 to 3 in favor of the Astros as they entered the seventh inning, the Mariners had every hope of staging a comeback. But the Astros’ bats came alive, tallying three runs in the seventh and rounding off with insurance runs in the eighth.

It wasn’t just about the scoreline though; it was about the context. This victory propelled Houston to a one and a half game lead for the coveted third AL wild card spot.

Playing in Seattle’s turf, known widely as a pitcher’s ballpark, the Astros’ prowess was truly commendable. Despite facing formidable Mariners pitchers, the Astros have been on a hitting spree. Amassing double-digit hits on consecutive nights, including 14 hits in Wednesday’s game, speaks volumes about their current form.

A glance at their recent performances, particularly against right-handed pitchers – which they’re most likely to face in the playoffs – reveals impressive stats. The Astros’ roster has consistently been posting commendable numbers against such pitchers over the last 30 days. Their consistency and timely resurgence hint at their preparedness, especially with an upcoming series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The atmosphere in Houston is shifting. The palpable anxiety is now replaced with sighs of relief. Every win, like the one against Seattle, allows the team and its fans to take deep, calming breaths. As the postseason looms, the Astros are not panicking; they’re gearing up, ready to make a statement.

