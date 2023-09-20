Bears Struggles Continue With Disastrous Start to the Season by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The NFL is never short on surprises, and this season, one of the most discussed stories has been the struggles of the Chicago Bears. A concerning stat? They’ve lost twelve straight games in which their opponents have tallied at least 25 points. That’s a daunting figure for any team to reckon with.

Having entered the season with an over/under win total of 7.5, now, with their odds dipping even further, many are questioning: Are the Chicago Bears the most underwhelming team in the NFL right now?

The Bears’ quarterback, Justin Fields, is under immense scrutiny. His performance in Tampa Bay did not do much to instill confidence in the fans. It’s early, with just two games under his belt this season and a whopping 15 more to go. But every move, every throw, every decision on the field is being magnified due to the weight of expectations on his shoulders.

Let’s not forget the preseason chatter. Many debated if the Bears should have traded Fields and looked elsewhere for their quarterback of the future. Now, it seems, those off-season whispers are turning into louder conversations. The hope remains that Fields can silence the doubters. He possesses the raw talent and athletic prowess, especially with his capacity to pressurize defenses with his runs. But so far, the openings in passing that should arise from his ground threats have been scant.

His youthful errors have been evident. Take the game against the Green Bay Packers on opening day. The Bears should have walked away with a win but ended up tasting defeat. Fields’ screen pass interception late against Tampa Bay was another moment of rookie vulnerability. His road doesn’t get easier either, with a challenging game against the Kansas City Chiefs up next. With the odds indicating a potential third straight loss, it’s clear that the Bears have their work cut out for them.

With top quarterbacks like Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud showcasing their first-year talents, the pressure on Fields is even more palpable. The Chicago Bears face a pivotal season ahead. The decisions they make, especially concerning Fields, will have lasting implications.

The verdict? It might be too soon to sell the Bears entirely, but early signs are indeed concerning. The city of Chicago and Bears fans worldwide will be hoping for a quick turnaround as the season progresses.

