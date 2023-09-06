Bengals vs. Browns: Burrow's Big Challenge at The Dog Pound by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The Cincinnati Bengals are set to roar into the new NFL season with their quarterback prodigy, Joe Burrow, again taking center stage. Head coach Zac Taylor gave fans a positive update, stating unequivocally that Burrow “looks good, and he’s ready to go.” Echoing this sentiment, Burrow himself confirmed he practiced in full, making his Sunday appearance almost certain. Yet, with the betting odds placed at Bengals -2.5 against the Browns and the over/under at 47.5, there’s no dismissing the challenges that lie ahead at the infamous Dog Pound.

Burrow’s history with August is curious, to say the least. Whether it’s missing preseason games or being absent from practice sessions due to various ailments like calves, appendectomies, or the more serious ACL from a season prior, his usual slow start has been a matter of concern. Last year’s defeat against the Steelers in Week 1 bears testament to this trend.

However, the real elephant in the room is the Cleveland Browns. If history is a reliable guide, then the Browns seem to be Burrow’s kryptonite. Their ability to stifle Cincinnati’s ace has been noteworthy. Still, the most significant adversary for Burrow this Sunday could be Deshaun Watson, a quarterback whose skills and poise are undeniable. Notably, Watson has given Burrow trouble in their previous outings. While there’s no denying Burrow’s prowess, and many believe he outclasses division rivals like Lamar Jackson and Kenny Pickett, his record against Watson and the Browns provides a compelling counter-narrative.

Watson is a football maestro. He’s consistently shown that when he’s in the zone, he can dismantle even the most formidable of opponents. His encounters with Burrow have often tilted in Cleveland’s favor, and this Sunday might not be any different.

The overarching sentiment is clear. Despite the palpable excitement around Burrow and the Bengals being potential frontrunners in the division, they aren’t invincible. Their harshest critics bring up their track record against formidable teams like the Browns. After all, having an arsenal of talent doesn’t guarantee victory.

The focus this Sunday will be on Burrow and the Bengals. Can they overcome their early season jitters and past records to assert their dominance, or will the Browns once again prove to be their stumbling block? One thing’s certain: the Dog Pound will be buzzing with anticipation for this riveting encounter.

