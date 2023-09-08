Betting on Burrow: Insights into his 275+ Yards Prop Bet by SportsGrid 3 Hours Ago

Joe Burrow has been a name on everyone’s lips, especially after he recently became the richest man in NFL history with his new contract. But it’s not just about the money; it’s about his impeccable skill on the field. The young quarterback already shows signs of elite prowess, and the numbers back it up.

Last year, in a season opener that left many on the edge of their seats, Burrow faced off against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite the fierce competition, as the AFC North rivalry tends to be, Burrow showcased his grit and skill by throwing for a staggering 338 yards. That’s no small feat, especially considering the intensity and pressure of such matches.

Fast forward to this year. This Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up for a game against their Ohio neighbors, the Cleveland Browns. The betting odds show the Bengals as a slight favorite, only leading by a point and a half, despite being on the road. This suggests that the game is anticipated to be a closely fought contest. Given the expected competitiveness, the Bengals might rely heavily on their passing game, putting the spotlight back on Burrow.

Now, let’s dive into the juicy bit â€“ the prop bet. An alternate line has been set, where bettors can wager on Joe Burrow achieving 275 plus passing yards at +135. For those who have been observing his game and factoring in his last year’s performance against a top-tier team like the Steelers, this seems like a bet worth considering.

Given the competitiveness expected in the upcoming match against the Browns and that the Bengals may rely on Burrow’s arm more than ever, it’s not far-fetched to expect Burrow to surpass his 275 alternative passing yards prop.

Keep a close eye on Joe Burrow for those looking to make a wager this Sunday. With his recent record and the dynamics of the upcoming game, betting on him surpassing 275 passing yards might be the golden ticket.

