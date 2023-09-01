Beyond Michigan and Ohio State: Penn State's Statement Game Against West Virginia by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

There’s electricity in the air as we approach a marquee college football matchup, with West Virginia gearing up to enter the formidable confines of Happy Valley. The challenge? Facing a resurgent Penn State side led by the indomitable James Franklin. The betting odds reveal a telling tale: the Nittany Lions stand as favorites with a spread of 20.5 and an over/under set at 49.5.

Many pundits believe this game is set for a classic “bully ball” scenario, with Penn State aiming to assert its dominance. Under the luminescence of the Happy Valley lights, Franklin’s brigade looks poised to make a statement against the Mountaineers.

While the Big Ten traditionally revolves around the high-octane rivalry of Michigan and Ohio State, it would be remiss to overlook what Penn State brings to the table this season. Often relegated to the shadows of their more celebrated Big Ten counterparts, Penn this year presents a formidable force, arguably one of the top 10 teams in college football.

The overarching narrative in the conference might focus on the Wolverines and Buckeyes, but James Franklin and his Nittany Lions are eager to rewrite that script. It doesn’t matter if the conference expands to 18 or even 40 teams; the two sides grabbing the limelight remain unchanged. However, this might just be the year Penn State bursts forth from the shadows.

With a point to prove and a statement to make, the Nittany Lions are not only aiming for a win against West Virginia â€“ they’re gearing up to make it a comprehensive one. For fans and foes watching, this game might just be the testament to Penn State’s resurgence, an explicit declaration that they’re not just here to participate but to dominate.

