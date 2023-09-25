Big Ten Football Power Rankings (Week 4): Ohio State Gets Big Win by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

Six Big Ten teams played their first conference game in Week 4, and all 14 have played at least one B1G contest. Four teams have played two conference games, and Penn State is the first to reach two Big Ten wins.

Here’s how the B1G teams rank after four weeks of college football:

Last Week: Won vs. Rutgers 31-7 | SP+: 1 | PFF: 3

The Wolverines turned in a stellar offensive performance with a 54% success rate and seven explosives on 66 total plays, as JJ McCarthy averaged 9.3 yards per dropback and 12 yards per rush (5-60 yards) in Jim Harbaugh’s return.

Up Next: @ Nebraska (-17.5)

Last Week: Won vs. Iowa 31-0 | SP+: 10 | PFF: 6

The defense was elite. Not to downplay a 31-0 win, but 4.1 yards per play wasn’t outstanding. Drew Allar averaged just 4.5 yards per pass, and for the second straight week, Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton were below 4.0 YPC (3.2, to be exact).

Up Next: @ Northwestern (-25.5)

Last Week: Won @ Notre Dame 17-14 | SP+: 3 | PFF: 5

That was an excellent win by the Buckeyes, but I’m not sure we learned much. Yes, the game-winning score was a tough one-yard run, but going up against ten defenders helped. They will likely have to play better to beat Michigan and Penn State.

Up Next: vs. Maryland (Oct. 7)

Last Week: Won @ Michigan State 31-9 | SP+: 33 | PFF: 20

Unlike previous weeks, Maryland jumped out to the early lead, and once they took control 21-3 in the first half, the result was never in doubt.

Up Next: @ Michigan State (-7.5)

Last Week: Lost @ Penn State 31-0 | SP+: 39 | PFF: 29

That was as ugly as an offensive performance as any team could have. While Penn State ran 96 plays, the Hawkeyes managed just 76 yards! But that doesn’t mean they can’t win the Big Ten West.

Up Next: vs. Michigan State (-11.5)

Last Week: Won @ Purdue 38-17 | SP+: 27 | PFF: 23

Wisconsin probably played their best all-around game of the season, particularly on the ground, where they had six explosive runs with four rushing touchdowns.

Up Next: vs. Rutgers (Oct. 7)

Last Week: Lost @ Northwestern 37-34 (OT) | SP+: 54 | PFF: 49

This was Minnesota’s worst loss in two years, as they blew a 21-point fourth-quarter lead. The Gophers allowed 400 passing yards for the second straight game, and this time, a future top-ten pick wasn’t pulling the trigger for the opposing offense.

Up Next: vs. UL Lafayette (-12.5)

Last Week: Won vs. Florida Atlantic 23-17 | SP+: 52 | PFF: 48

With 537 yards to 373 yards (on six fewer plays), the Illini dominated the Owls more than the final score indicates. Luke Altmyer threw for 303 yards and had four backs average more than 5.0 yards per carry.

Up Next: @ Purdue (+1.5)

Last Week: Lost vs. Maryland 31-9 | SP+: 54 | PFF: 59

Sparty had their chances, but it isn’t easy to be a quality team when you turn the football over five times. Noah Kim (two INTs) had his second-straight poor performance but will remain the starting QB.

Up Next: @ Iowa (+11.5)

Last Week: Lost @ Michigan 31-7 | SP+: 69 | PFF: 55

After taking a 7-0 lead with a 69-yard touchdown pass on the game’s first possession, Rutgers still finished UNDER their team total of 9.5 points. That was their lone explosive play, but to be fair, they shouldn’t be measured against Michigan.

Up Next: vs. Wagner (NL)

Last Week: Lost vs. Wisconsin 38-17 | SP+: 77 | PFF: 64

Purdue ran the ball well (6.3 YPC) but struggled to finish drives and get off the field when they forced third downs (allowed 12 of 18 third-down conversions).

Up Next: vs. Illinois (-1.5)

Last Week: Won vs. Louisiana Tech 28-14 | SP+: 59 | PFF: 70

Heinrich Haarberg had another stellar game on the ground (185 yards, TD) but struggled as a passer (8 of 17, 3 sacks). The Huskers had a negative EPA on dropbacks.

Up Next: vs. Michigan (-17.5)

Last Week: Won vs. Minnesota 37-34 (OT) | SP+: 83 | PFF: 89 (tied)

In their first 11 quarters against a Power Five defense, the Wildcats had four touchdowns (two in garbage time), then they exploded for four TDs in the fourth quarter/OT to upset Minnesota, the final three TD passes by Ben Bryant. Wow.

Up Next: vs. Penn State (+25.5)

Last Week: Won vs. Akron 29-27 (4 OT) | SP+: 85 | PFF: 89 (tied)

The Hoosiers survived what would have been a terrible loss to a MAC team at home. Behind dual-threat DJ Irons, the Zips rushed for 263 and outgained IU in total yards (474 to 282) and yards per play (5.6 to 4.7).

Up Next: @ Maryland (+14.5)

