Blackhawks' Connor Bedard Futures: Can the Phenom Hit Lofty Numbers? by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

When it comes to future NHL stars, the excitement surrounding Connor Bedard is palpable. As the hockey community waits in anticipation for the prodigious talent to hit the ice, the betting world is abuzz with speculations regarding his season point prop. The current over/under for Bedard’s points stands at 67.5, with goals set at 31.5.

Having observed Bedard’s explosive performance in junior hockey, many liken his playing style to that of the legendary Wayne Gretzky. There’s an aura about Bedard, a sense of imminent danger every time he touches the puck. In junior hockey, he showcased a Gretzky-like ability to balance scoring with assisting, often racking up stats like 80 goals and 80 assists.

However, transitioning from junior hockey to the NHL is no small feat. That said, Bedard should surpass the 31.5 goals mark but fall short of the 67.5 points. Here’s why: While his playmaking ability is undeniable, Bedard possesses a lethal shot that makes him a significant scoring threat. This shot, reminiscent of hockey greats like Mike Bossy, Mario Lemieux, and Brett Hull, is nothing short of spectacular. It’s the kind of shot that leaves spectators and goaltenders alike in awe as the puck routinely finds its way under the crossbar with pinpoint precision.

However, let’s introduce some perspective. In the last 23 years, only four players aged 18 have managed to secure over 60 points in the NHL. Achieving over 67 points? That’s a tall order, especially when considering the current form of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Expect a barrage of goals from Bedard, as he will have to provide much of the offense for Chicago. He will certainly be showcasing his unparalleled shooting prowess. But, given the challenges of the league and his team’s form, surpassing the points tally seems a stretch. Thus, under on points, over on goals is the play.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.