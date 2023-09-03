Broncos Fantasy: Adjusting Expectations Amidst Challenges

As the 2023 NFL season kicks off, the Denver Broncos face an uphill battle, both on the field and in fantasy football circles. The shift in leadership, significant injuries, and changing dynamics warrant a fresh look at Denver’s fantasy prospects. Here’s what you need to know.

Why is No One Talking About Broncos RB Javonte Williams?

The Sean Payton Factor: Can He Turn the Tide?

When it comes to game-changing coaches, Sean Payton’s name is often at the top of the list. However, with last year’s offense being notoriously lackluster under Nathaniel Hackett, it poses a serious question: Can Payton truly resurrect the Broncos’ offense?

Jerry Jeudy’s Absence: A Blessing or a Curse?

Starting the season without a key player like Jerry Jeudy is a significant blow. While his absence may open up opportunities for Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mimms, the prior injuries to KJ Hamler and others in the wide receiver corps could compound the challenge.

Javonte Williams: The Unexpected Breakout Star?

Javonte Williams is shaping up to be a surprising asset in fantasy. Despite the noise surrounding Samaje Perine, Williams’ on-field prowess suggests he may be the better pick. Securing Javonte Williams early could be a steal for many fantasy owners.

Greg Dulcich: The Tight End to Watch

With Jerry Jeudy’s sidelining, Greg Dulcich may benefit the most, especially as Albert Okwuebunam’s trade to the Eagles has opened up a clear path for Dulcich. Combining last year’s promising flashes with this year’s potential makes Dulcich a name to monitor for fantasy tight end punters.

Defensive Dominance: The Bright Spot

While the offensive challenges are evident, the Broncos’ defense remains a strong suit. With a robust defense, players like Javonte Williams become more valuable, and the overall team dynamic could shift.

Closing Thoughts

The Denver Broncos may be heading into the season with a mixture of skepticism and hope, but for fantasy owners, opportunities abound. Whether you’re eyeing a steal with Williams or monitoring Dulcich’s rise, adjusting expectations and strategies could lead to fantasy success. Remember, in the ever-evolving landscape of fantasy football, sometimes the most unexpected picks deliver the most significant rewards.

