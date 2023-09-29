Broncos vs. Bears: Which Team Breaks Their Season Goose Egg? by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

When analyzing the current state of the Denver Broncos, it’s essential to address the elephant in the room: the team’s offensive challenges. Last NFL season’s struggles were widely attributed to coaching. Critics believed that while the players were competent, their subpar performance stemmed from inadequate coaching. However, this narrative is starting to show cracks as the Broncos’ offensive woes continue this year despite the coaching changes.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Sean Payton, who previously pointed fingers at the prior coaching regime, now finds himself in the hot seat. The pressure is mounting for him to demonstrate that the coaching shift can make a difference. And the upcoming matchup against the Chicago Bears presents an ideal opportunity.

The Bears’ defense is in disarray. Last week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs highlighted their vulnerabilities as they hemorrhaged points. What’s even more troubling is that some of these points were almost handed to the Chiefs, courtesy of the Bears’ lackluster offense. Whether it was quick three-and-outs or costly turnovers, the Bears consistently provided the Chiefs with advantageous field positions.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

Considering Chicago’s recent performance, the upcoming game seems like a prime opportunity for the Broncos to recalibrate their offense. However, for bettors, it’s a tricky affair. Betting against the Broncos might seem counterintuitive, given the state of the Bears. Yet, laying points with the Broncos also feels risky, considering their inconsistent offensive showings.

While it’s probable that the Broncos will clinch a victory against the struggling Bears, it’s advisable to approach this game cautiously from a betting perspective. Despite the Bears’ assurances of change and improvement, we’ve yet to witness any significant shift in their strategy or execution. Until there’s tangible proof of Denver’s offensive rejuvenation and Chicago’s commitment to change, it’s best to observe from the sidelines rather than risk hard-earned money on this unpredictable matchup.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.