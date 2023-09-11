Buffalo's Charge: Josh Allen and Bills Take Over AFC East by SportsGrid 41 Minutes Ago

When evaluating NFL teams, it’s impossible to overlook the strides made by the Buffalo Bills in recent years. They’re close, and many believe this could be their year.

Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers is undeniably one of the all-time greats. His achievements, agility, and adaptability have solidified his legacy. But as the game evolves, a new sheriff is taking over town: Josh Allen. While Rodgers is still a force and can never be completely ruled out, Allen has exhibited tremendous growth, making him a formidable opponent for any defense. When comparing the two, it’s hard not to lean towards Allen regarding raw potential and present prowess.

Year after year, the Bills have teased their fans with tantalizingly close runs, always seeming a hair’s breadth away from achieving ultimate glory. Over the years, one man stood in their way for the longest time: Tom Brady. But those days are now firmly in the rearview. With Brady no longer ruling the roost in the AFC East, the playing field has been leveled, and the Bills have an excellent opportunity to assert dominance.

The Bills have not traditionally faced much resistance from teams like the New York Jets, so the path looks even clearer.

When considering betting odds and predictions, the over 44.5 total points seems promising. Allen and Rodgers will push their offenses to score. While both teams have impeccable defenses, history has shown that elite quarterbacks often find ways to break even the most formidable of defensive barriers. The dynamism of such high-profile quarterbacks can, and often does, overshadow great defenses.

Furthermore, the Bills have showcased a pattern of hitting the ground running. Their performances in September and October have been especially noteworthy over the last few years. For bettors, this trend should be crucial in any evaluations or predictions.

While the NFL season is long and unpredictable, the Buffalo Bills, led by the ever-impressive Josh Allen, seem poised for greatness. Only time will tell if they finally seize the opportunity that has eluded them for so long.

