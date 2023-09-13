Can Josh Allen Lead the Bills To a Super Bowl? by SportsGrid 16 Minutes Ago

In a surprising twist of events, Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills had a night he’d rather forget. With four turnovers against the New York Jets, it’s a performance that fans and analysts alike did not see coming. Of the turnovers, three were interceptions, all of which were snatched away by Jordan Whitehead of the New York Jets. Additionally, Allen fumbled the ball during a critical moment in the fourth quarter. While he did manage to throw for 236 yards, he had only one touchdown pass to his name.

The question now, especially after such a game, is this: Buy or sell? Can the Buffalo Bills ever secure a Super Bowl with Josh Allen as their starting quarterback?

We’re buying that. Despite the recent performance, it’s crucial to remember that Allen is only 27. His athletic prowess has brought him close to the peak in the NFL. The Bills have challenges ahead, especially in the competitive AFC landscape. But considering the prime years Allen potentially has ahead (another 5 to 7 years), there’s a genuine chance that the Bills could clinch a championship.

They have a talented quarterback in Allen, though he sometimes plays a tad recklessly and puts the team in difficult situations.

The Bills have a staunch defense and an offense laden with talent. With Allen at the helm, they should be able to move the ball during playoff games and secure major wins.

There’s hope even with the unexpected start to the season and the tumultuous 2022 performance. The Bills’ future shines brightly, especially if Allen remains healthy and in form.

Thus, we’re buying the idea that Buffalo can taste a Super Bowl victory with Josh Allen. Given time and continued effort, we genuinely believe the Bills have a legitimate shot at securing that coveted title with Allen leading the way.

