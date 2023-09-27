Can Kirk Cousins Lead the NFL in Passing Touchdowns? by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

Under the season leaders category on the FanDuel sportsbook, fans and pundits alike have the opportunity to assess the odds for specific players to lead in any given stat throughout the entirety of the regular season. The race for the quarterback expected to throw the most touchdowns this year in the National Football League is heating up. The current top performer, surprisingly to some, is Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings.

Cousins boasts an impressive nine passing touchdowns, placing him firmly at the top. But in terms of betting odds, Patrick Mahomes remains the favorite with a short price of +380 to take the title for the most passing touchdowns this year.

It’s about time we tip our hats to Kirk Cousins. Can we pause for a moment and give him the appreciation he deserves? The narrative surrounding Cousins has often been negative. We’ve all heard it: “Oh, prime time Kirk Cousins, he’s not clutch,” “Who would even sign him?” and “Why does he make so much money?” Yet, if we look at his statistics through the initial games of the season, they tell a different story: 358 passing yards per game, nine touchdown passes, a mere two interceptions, and a passer rating of 108.

Countless teams would gladly have Cousins as their leading quarterback. Still, he’s persistently slapped with the label of “the guy who can’t win the big one.” Sure, legends like Dan Marino never clinched a Super Bowl, but does that diminish their legacy or competence? Of course not.

Comparing Dan Marino to Kirk Cousins might raise eyebrows, but the intent is not to put them on the same pedestal. Instead, it emphasizes that winning a championship isn’t the only metric of a quarterback’s worth.

Considering the odds and the narrative, one can’t help but wonder: Why not Kirk Cousins for the top spot? The Vikings may not be the strongest team this season, which paradoxically might work in Cousins‘ favor. A team often trailing in the scoreline will likely lean on its quarterback to throw more, thus giving him opportunities to amass touchdowns.

Playing in a dome, Cousins has the environment to keep the ball flying. The only potential impediments to his reign might be a mid-season trade or an injury. But if the current trajectory holds, he’s poised to post significant numbers this year.

As the season unfolds, it’s essential to look beyond the odds and narratives. Kirk Cousins has been underappreciated for too long. This might be the year he changes the conversation.

