Can the Jayhawks Keep it Close as 17-point Underdogs at Texas?

Buckle up, college football fans, because a riveting Big 12 matchup is on the horizon! This weekend, the Texas Longhorns, who currently sit at number three, are gearing up to battle it out against the number 24-ranked Kansas Jayhawks. And with Texas favored by 17 points, stakes are high, and predictions are wild.

Recalling last season, Texas had a comfortable win against Kansas, dismantling them with a score of 54-14. However, relying solely on past stats would be naive, especially when considering the formidable running game that Kansas boasts this year. Their dynamic duo of Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw Jr. in the backfield is racking up an average of seven yards per carry. That’s not something to be taken lightly.

Furthermore, Kansas has the added advantage of a rejuvenated Jalon Daniels. With a solid 4-5-1 mark against the spread as an underdog over the last two seasons under Coach Lance Leipold, Daniels’ return couldn’t have been better timed.

Drawing parallels from the past, while Colorado enjoyed their moment in the sun as September’s Cinderella this year, it’s pivotal to note that Kansas had the same honor last year. And not only did they enjoy the spotlight, they capitalized on it and built a solid foundation.

Given all this, predicting the outcome becomes a tad trickier. While an outright victory for Kansas seems like a tall order, it’s very plausible that they’ll challenge Texas and make it a close encounter, courtesy of their robust rushing prowess.

The 17-point spread in favor of Texas seems a bit stretched. Had the odds been around 12 or 13, it would have struck a more realistic chord. Regardless, with both teams having much to prove, this weekend promises to deliver a football game that’ll keep us on the edge of our seats!

