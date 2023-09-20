CFB Showdown: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame – Is the Line Right? by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

This Saturday, Ohio State travels to South Bend to face Notre Dame in what promises to be a thrilling match-up. The Buckeyes were initially slated as more than a touchdown favorite, laying 7.5 on the road. However, the dynamics have changed as both teams enter the game unbeaten.

Ohio State has shown some chinks in its offensive armor, struggling in two of its first three games. On the other hand, Notre Dame has been nothing short of dominant, leaving fans and analysts thoroughly impressed. Consequently, with such a shift in momentum and performance, pegging the line at just 3.5 in favor of Ohio State.

It’s essential to ask: Is the adjustment justified?

Given Notre Dame‘s performance over the past three weeks, one could argue they are the superior team. However, making them the outright favorite would likely spur a massive influx of bets on Ohio State, causing potential liabilities that bookies might be hesitant to face.

Looking deeper into Ohio State’s season, their offense has been lackluster. In their recent clash with Western Kentucky, a span of just eight minutes and ten seconds dramatically changed the game’s complexion. Excluding that period, the Buckeyes struggled to find consistency and any semblance of a rhythm.

On the flip side, Notre Dame is experiencing an offensive renaissance. Quarterback Sam Hartman boasts an impressive 71% completion rate, accumulating over 1,000 yards with 13 touchdowns and no interceptions. Notably, this is the most potent the Fighting Irish have looked offensively since the days of Brady Quinn.

In terms of stats, Notre Dame ranks among the elite, being one of only four schools to average 300 yards passing and 200 yards rushing so far this season.

While Ohio State has a commendable defense, the question arises: Are they prepared to handle the multifaceted and explosive Notre Dame offense?

While betting lines attempt to gauge and balance public opinion and potential outcomes, Saturday’s game might be closer than initially expected. If recent performances are anything to go by, Notre Dame has the edge, but in football, anything can happen.

