Chargers' Keenan Allen: Fantasy Football's Underrated Gem

From the streets of Los Angeles to the virtual arenas of fantasy football, the buzz around Keenan Allen is undeniable. With fantasy leagues abuzz about the potential for the upcoming games, here’s an in-depth look into why Allen is making waves and what fantasy managers can expect.

The Keenan Allen Resurgence

The whispers around Keenan Allen’s resurgence aren’t just rumors; they are backed by solid numbers. Once seen as the pinnacle of wide-receiver performance, Allen today is not only poised to return to his prime but could very well surpass it. The implied game totals signal a productive day for Allen, further solidifying his position as an automatic fantasy start.

By The Numbers: Allen’s Over/Under Predictions

Receptions Over/Under : 6.5

: 6.5 Receiving Yards Over/Under : 71.5

: 71.5 Expert Take: Over for both metrics

Why Keenan Allen is a Fantasy Must-Start

The rationale is simple. The expected game totals indicate that both offenses are expected to bring their A-game, translating to a heightened passing volume. When pitted against teams with defensive vulnerabilities, like the absence of strong corners seen in many teams who used to rely on stars like Stefan Gilmore, the opportunities for Allen to shine are ample.

Mike Williams: The Unexpected Ally

While Keenan Allen’s prowess is widely acknowledged, the potential of fellow teammate Mike Williams shouldn’t be overlooked. In a matchup scenario that leans heavily towards man-to-man defense, players like Williams, when paired with Allen, can cause a serious threat to any defense. This dynamic could open up the field even more for Allen.

Week 3: A Potential Field Day for Allen

Both Zay Flowers and Keenan Allen are chart-toppers this week. With a promising game script, both players are pegged to have stellar performances. For Allen, especially, Week 3 might just be the setting for a monumental game.

Final Touchdown

For those steering the ship of their fantasy teams, it’s clear: Keenan Allen is not just a safe bet but a potentially game-changing one. As the Chargers prepare for the upcoming clash, one thing’s certain â€“ Allen is set to light up both the scoreboard and fantasy leaderboards.

