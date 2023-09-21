Chargers vs. Vikings Preview: Battle of Desperate Teams in Minnesota by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

When the LA Chargers storm into the US Bank in Minneapolis to face off against the Minnesota Vikings, we’re not just talking about a regular everyday NFL game. We’re talking about desperation. Both these teams, sitting at a surprising 0-2 start after seasons of promise, are on the brink, eager to rewrite their narratives.

Despite the undeniable talent of their young quarterback, Justin Herbert, the Chargers have not found their footing this season. And a significant portion of the blame has been directed at head coach Brandon Staley. Staley’s defense, once considered formidable, recently experienced a meltdown against Ryan Tannehill. And if the Titans quarterback’s week-to-week statistics tell us anything, it’s that he thrived exceptionally against the Chargers’ defense â€“ a black mark on Staley’s record.

With such a talent like Herbert on the field, dropping games feels like a missed opportunity for the Chargers. Each match counts, and this one in Minneapolis might be more crucial than most.

On the other side, the Vikings aren’t in a better position. Yet, the US Bank Stadium is their fortress. Historically, the Vikings have gained significant ground in terms of point spread at home, but in this encounter, they’re only laying one point. Given the Chargers’ knack for drawing games down to the wire, it seems almost irresistible to tease the underdog in this bout.

Kirk Cousins has been the Vikings’ silver lining in cloudy games. Known for his resilience and precision, Cousins shines when the defense retreats. He thrives under pressure and has orchestrated commendable comebacks, as witnessed in his near response against the Eagles last week and multiple times last season. If the Chargers take an early lead, one can bank on Cousins to rally the troops and pull the Vikings back into contention.

With such high stakes, the total point forecast isn’t surprising. Expect a game brimming with edge-of-the-seat moments. With their backs against the wall, both teams will look to prove a point, making this one of the must-watch contests of the week.

