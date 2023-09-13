Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Should the Spread be Flipped? by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

As the NFL season unfolds, unexpected results and storylines often emerge. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeating the Minnesota Vikings is one example that’s left many questioning the preconceived dynamics of this season. But, as we step into the next game week, are we perhaps overreacting?

Let’s set the stage: The Buccaneers are coming off a victory against the Vikings, a result few saw coming. This outcome has swayed the betting odds in a manner that’s quite surprising. Who would have guessed at the season’s start that Tampa Bay would be favorites in almost any match? Yet, based on the Chicago Bears’ recent performance, the odds suggest that the upcoming game is practically a toss-up. The line is set with the Bears getting a field goal, making the Buccaneers a -3-point favorite. And the total? It stands at a moderate 41.5.

As we look toward Sunday, it’s hard to shake off the feeling that this might be a closely contested battle where the scales tip due to a singular significant error by either side. Deciding a clear favorite here is no easy task.

But if pressed for an opinion, the lean is toward the Bears. Why? Primarily because the odds seem to be an exaggerated reaction to the Buccaneers’ triumph over the Vikings. Yes, Minnesota had a commendable 13-4 record last season and clinched a playoff berth, but their success hinged on numerous narrow victories in Kevin O’Connell’s inaugural season. Beating the Vikings doesn’t necessarily catapult the Buccaneers into elite territory.

Furthermore, the Vikings faced some defensive vulnerabilities and had the added challenge of a shorter week leading into Week 2, possibly diverting their focus toward their upcoming clash with the Eagles. This backdrop makes the Buccaneers’ victory seem less monumental. When you match the Bucs against the Bears, it’s a stretch to envision a wide disparity in performance levels. The Buccaneers managed to pressure Kirk Cousins considerably in their last game. However, Cousins lacks the mobility of the Bears’ Justin Fields. Fields’ ability to escape tight spots and connect with his offensive arsenal might tip the scales.

It’s always a gamble backing a team that hasn’t been in its prime, like the Bears’ recent showing against the Packers. But the essence of this matchup is simple: Tampa, while commendable, shouldn’t be the outright favorite. The Bears hold their ground, and they might pull off a win.

Still, a word of caution to fellow bettors: approach this game with a bit of restraint. While the stakes are high, the predictability is low, making this encounter a potential nail-biter but not necessarily the season’s highlight reel.

