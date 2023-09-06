Chiefs-Lions Bets: Jump On Sliding Over After Travis Kelce Injury? Kelce's status for the 'Thursday Night Football' matchup is in doubt by Travis Thomas 2 Hours Ago

With the NFL regular season set to kick off on “Thursday Night Football” between the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions, let’s examine three bets to make.

We start with the highest point total of Week 1.

All odds and props courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Over 52 points (-110)

While I completely understand why the total has taken a nosedive with Travis Kelce’s injury and the uncertainty of his status, I still am willing to go over this number. When the Chiefs lost superstar Tyreek Hill last season, I thought for sure the offense would sputter. I thought that even with all his greatness, quarterback Patrick Mahomes would struggle without Hill’s explosiveness. However, Mahomes proved to be even more efficient, and the offense didn’t miss a beat. If Kelce’s injury proves to have long-term consequences, then there’s no doubt the Chiefs won’t operate like the well-oiled machine we’ve grown accustomed to seeing. But for this individual game, on the night the Chiefs celebrate their Super Bowl win at home, on the big stage that comes with the NFL’s opening game, whether Kelce is limited or doesn’t play at all, this offense will still deliver big. The injury driving the total down presents an advantage for you to bet the over at a better number.

Just like the Chiefs, the Lions statically had one of the best offenses in the league last season. Detroit also added a dynamic running back in the draft with Jahmyr Gibbs. Conversely, the Lions also had one of the worst defenses in the league. Ultimately, I have more faith in Detroit being able to score with Kanas City than I do in them stopping Mahomes.

Jared Goff Over 259.5 Yards (-115)

If the Lions have any chance in this game, they will need a strong performance from their quarterback. Last season, Goff quietly had a career year and nearly led the Lions to the postseason. Currently, the Chiefs are still without their best defensive player in Chris Jones, who continues to be a contract holdout. So, although Goff may not be the most elusive signal-caller, he has proven if he has time in the pocket, he can pick you apart.

Jahmyr Gibbs anytime touchdown (+130)

The Lions pulled an unconventional move during this year’s NFL draft by selecting Gibbs out of Alabama at No. 12 overall. But it’s easy to understand why when you watch Gibbs play. Gibbs is a home-run hitter both in the backfield and as a receiver in the passing game. In a game where points will be flowing, the Lions will look to fully utilize his versatile skillset.