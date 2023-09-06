Cincinnati Bengals: Potential AFC Champs Despite Tough Road to Win Total by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The NFL season’s chatter is alive and well, and one team generating significant buzz is the Cincinnati Bengals. To be frank, we’ve already pegged the Bengals to clinch the AFC and believe they have the mettle to be the conference champions.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

When discussing the AFC’s top contenders, the Bengals should hold the second-best price, not the Buffalo Bills. While the Bills are expected to slice through the AFC East, the Bengals face the challenge of emerging from a brutally competitive division.

However, a looming question over the Bengals is the current state of injuries and the hurdles they might pose. And leading that concern is a recent spate of injuries. From a severe knee injury post his rookie year to an appendectomy, and now the calf issue, adversity seems to be a persistent companion. But here’s the silver lining â€“ trouble is not new to him. We’re talking about a player, often fondly referred to as “Joe Cool.” Joe Burrow doesn’t earn a nickname like that without reason. He has an incredible knack for standing firm in the pocket, delivering precise passes even under pressure. Combine that with one of the most formidable wide receiving corps in the NFL, and you have a team rife with firepower.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

However, if we’re considering the entire scope of their division and its challenges, reaching an 11.5-win mark might be an arduous task. It’s not a reflection of the Bengals’ capability. It’s merely an acknowledgment of the fierce competition they’re up against. The possibility of the Bengals winning the Super Bowl is very much on the table. But if we’re strictly looking at that 11.5 mark, it might be best to bet on the under.

Falling short on the projected win count is no blemish on the Cincinnati Bengals. After all, one can fall short on a win count and still have a spectacular run toward the Super Bowl. The AFC North is a minefield, and even securing 11 wins in such a division is commendable. Whatever the outcome, the Bengals promise an exciting season ahead.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away. Sign up for SportsGrid Daily, our everyday newsletter.