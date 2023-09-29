CJ Stroud's Rise: Can the Rookie Beat Steelers' Pressure? by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

In the fast-paced world of NFL football, the Houston Texans have been faced with challenges. Offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik is at the helm of these challenges, juggling to find the right formula for his team. The root causes? A fresh-faced rookie quarterback paired with an injury-plagued offensive line.

The Texans’ rookie quarterback, CJ Stroud, is acclimatizing himself to the NFL’s pressure-cooker environment. While rookies traditionally undergo a steep learning curve, Stroud’s situation is intensified by the Texans’ weakened offensive line. This vulnerability is likely to be seized upon by the Pittsburgh Steelers, a team known for its relentless defensive pressure.

The Steelers should be successful in frequently putting pressure on the Texans, particularly on Stroud. Yet, here lies the unpredictability of the game. In instances where the Steelers fail to exert this pressure, the Texans have the potential to turn the tables. This is evident in the Steelers’ performance metrics, which plummet from being in the top seven in EPA and success rate per attempt to a lowly bottom seven when they fail to apply pressure.

When Stroud gets the protection he needs, he shines. Currently, he ranks No. 2 in the NFL, trailing only Tua Tagovailoa, in EPA per attempt in non-pressured situations. The Texans are bound to make strategic changes to maximize this strength. Expect to see an increase in 12 personnel and 21 personnel formations. Also, watch out for plays with a fullback in motion, utilized predominantly pre-snap.

If Stroud can secure the protection he requires, the Steelers might witness firsthand the explosive power of the Texans’ passing offense.

