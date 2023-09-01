College Football Preview: The Iowa Hawkeyes Drive to 325 by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

My favorite college football story going into the 2023 season is Iowa’s “Drive to 325.”

It has all the elements of a good story. There’s a plot, a conflict, multiple characters, and an absolutely absurd theme in Iowa City this fall. This is reality TV at its best, with 12 episodes over the next 13 weeks, which we will be following and keeping track of weekly.

After leading arguably the worst offense in college football, Iowa Hawkeyes offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, who made $900,000 in 2022, had to take a $50,000 pay cut. The university also added a clause to Ferentz’s contract that the Hawkeyes would have to average at least 25 points per game and win seven games in 2023 for Brian to keep his job.

Brian Ferentz is a former Iowa offensive lineman who was an honorable mention All-Big Ten as a senior. After going undrafted, he spent the 2006 season on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad.

Ferentz got his start in coaching with the New England Patriots, where he was eventually promoted to tight ends coach in 2011. From there, he returned to Iowa as the offensive line coach in 2012. The title of running game coordinator was added to his duties in 2015 before Ferentz was elevated to offensive coordinator in 2017.

Brian is also the son of Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz.

Over the past few seasons, the younger Ferentz has come under heavier scrutiny. Iowa’s offense, never known for being explosive, had regressed. They hit rock bottom (fingers crossed in Iowa City) last season, which led to the call for Ferentz’s job and increased the volume on the cries of nepotism.

The 2022 Hawkeyes averaged 17.7 points per game, which was 123rd out of 131 FBS teams. That included six touchdowns scored by the defense! The offense managed 19 touchdowns in 13 games and averaged 15.8 PPG.

Their 251.5 yards per game were last in the Big Ten and 130th overall. The Hawkeyes averaged 2.92 yards per carry and 5.8 yards per pass. Iowa quarterbacks threw seven TD passes and seven interceptions, with Ferentz taking on a more significant role with the passers. And they still almost won the Big Ten West.

Yes! Believe it or not, the Hawkeyes return some offensive talent.

Sophomore running back Kaleb Johnson was impressive as a freshman when he averaged 5.2 yards per carry. He’ll be running behind what is expected to be an improved offensive line. Four starters return after being thrust into the lineup before they might have been ready (three were sophomores, plus one freshman). They got better as the season went on and have five former four-star recruits, so the talent is.

The additions through the transfer portal have me excited (relatively speaking) about Iowa’s potential this seasonâ€”namely, former Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara. McNamara led the Wolverines to the Big Ten Championship in 2021 before he lost his starting job in Ann Arbor. He vastly elevates the competency in the QB room.

Joining McNamara is former Michigan tight end Erick All (38 receptions, 437 yards), who makes up one of the better tandems with returnee Luke Lachey, who averaged 14.2 yards per catch and somehow managed four touchdowns last season. Also joining the team is former top-100 recruit Kaleb Brown from Ohio State, who was boxed out by the most talented receiving room in college football.

I believe in you, Brian, mostly because of the players. If I could bet OVER 325 points by the Hawkeyes, I’d go for broke with the Iowa offense (something Hawkeye fans are all too familiar with)

Wager Odds National Championship +15000 Win Total 8.5 OVER +104/UNDER -128 Big Ten +1200 Big Ten West +270 Week 1 – vs. Iowa -23.5 (-115)