College Football: Ranking Big Ten East Tailgate Scenes

College football season means it’s tailgate season. Each Big Ten school offers a unique take on tailgating. Some places are picturesque in the mountains, while others have tailgates in parking garages, but every school gives fans a chance to have a good time.

Here is a look at each tailgate scene in the Big Ten East.

The tailgate scene at Penn State tops the conference. It’s hard to beat a fall Saturday in the mountains of Pennsylvania with a cold beverage and a hot grill. Parking lots start filling up at least a day in advance for games, and there are impressive setups. If you did not bring your own gear, events around Beaver Stadium usually offer food and entertainment.

Columbus offers a more urban setting for tailgating. While there are still plenty of â€œtraditionalâ€ tailgate setups in outdoor parking lots around the stadium, OSU uses parking garages and school building lots to maximize space. The bar scene before the games is solid as well. Just be sure to get there early.

Ann Arbor is a great place to tailgate. Parking is spread out, and one can find themselves quite far from the stadium. Houses across the stadium provide cool and weather-protected venues for tailgates. The school does not offer much entertainment, but the fan tailgates close to the stadium help build the atmosphere as one gets closer to The Big House.

There is a drop-off between East Lansing and the top three. Even though the tailgate is about the people around you, Michigan State has some drawbacks. The first is how spread out it is and how far you could end up from the stadium. That said, the tailgate setups are top-notch and set up a big game feel all over the area.

IU fans claim that they have â€œnever lost a tailgateâ€; however, more times than not, the area around the stadium is empty and lacks atmosphere as big donors roll in late. There are some great tailgate scenes, and most fans will welcome you in for food and a drink. IU has the setup to create a much better atmosphere around the stadium, and most of the lots are a short walk from Memorial Stadium.

Rutgers has gone all in trying to make their game days feel like a day at the Jersey Shore. No, not that kind of Jersey Shore, but the boardwalks. They bring in carnival games, set up beer gardens, and have live entertainment leading from the parking lots to the stadium. It’s hassle-free, and if you want a traditional tailgate, there’s more than enough space.

If there is tailgating at Maryland games, I have yet to find the right location. It is low-key and has had a sleepy atmosphere every time I’ve visited College Park. I have heard that Maryland does â€œCrabcakes and Football,â€ but do they do tailgating?

