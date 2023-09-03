College Football: Ranking the Big Ten West’s Tailgate Scenes by SportsGrid 3 Hours Ago

College football season means it’s tailgate season. Each Big Ten school offers a unique take on tailgating. Some places are picturesque in the mountains, while others have tailgates in parking garages, but every school gives fans a chance to have a good time.

We take a look at the Big Ten West.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Madison is a beautiful city and provides a non-traditional tailgating scene. With limited space for parking lot tailgating, fans flock to State Street and the bars lining the roads to Camp Randall Stadium. The partying is so good that fans arrive late to kick-off.

The key to tailgating in Iowa is to get there early or have a reserved spot close to the stadium. There are other areas to park by the stadium, but if you arrive late, you may want to park by the Hawkeye Express (train) and commute to the stadium. Iowa usually has food stands with BBQ and giant turkey legs.

Lincoln has a funky setup for tailgating. They park cars wherever they can, including under the interstate overpasses. It takes a little bit away, but Nebraska provides other options. You can park and walk around the nearby Haymarket District, which features plenty of bars and restaurants, or grab a quick bite at a BBQ stand outside the stadium.

The tailgating is solid when the weather is good; if it is not, there are plenty of other options in the form of bars and restaurants. However, Parking lots by the stadium require expensive passes.

There is plenty of space to tailgate around Memorial Stadium. The setups create a friendly atmosphere walking down the main street to the stadium.

Purdue has a solid tailgating scene for a relatively small parking area surrounding the stadium. There are garages within walking distance that provide sheltered tailgating. The Boilermaker special is always around to liven up the atmosphere.

It’s a tough place to tailgate, with games usually kicking off at 11:00 a.m. local time. There is not enough parking close by to create an atmosphere, but other lots provide a school bus to the stadium.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.