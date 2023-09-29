College Football Round-Up: Penn State, USC and Clemson Highlight Saturday Slate by SportsGrid 11 Minutes Ago

As the college football season heats up, several enticing fixtures are on the horizon, with teams eager to prove their worth. Among them, the Penn State Nittany Lions visiting the Northwestern Wildcats promises to be an electric encounter.

Fresh off their exhilarating overtime victory against Minnesota, Northwestern prepares to face a formidable Penn State side. Despite the former’s recent win, betting odds currently favor Penn State by a staggering 26.5 points. Given their prowess, many anticipate a dominant showing from the Nittany Lions.

Parallelly, the USC and Colorado face off in the big noon kickoff in Boulder. Despite playing away, the Trojans are favored by 21.5 points. This projection aligns with the sentiment that Colorado’s defense hasn’t been up to par this season.

Florida’s visit to Kentucky promises to be another nail-biter, with the betting odds leaning slightly towards the Wildcats at minus one. However, given Florida’s lukewarm performance against Charlotte, many believe they are overhyped. The prediction here is that Kentucky could register a significant win over Florida in Lexington.

Another marquee match-up is the regular fixture between Texas A&M and Arkansas at Jerry’s World in Dallas. Though Texas A&M is the favorite, their recent loss of a crucial quarterback might sway the balance in favor of the Razorbacks. Taking into account the 6.5-point spread, leaning toward Arkansas seems like a wise choice.

Lastly, undefeated Syracuse is set to face Clemson at the Dome. Surprisingly, despite their recent loss to Florida State, Clemson is the favorite, laying significant points against Syracuse. However, given Syracuse’s unbeaten run and potent scoring ability, many predict an upset in this encounter.

