College Football Week 1 Award Winners: Travis, Rucker, and Edwards Shine by SportsGrid

Week 1 of college football has come and gone, leaving us with a slew of unforgettable moments and standout performances. We spotlight three players who left an indelible mark this past weekend.

Maxwell Award Player of the Week: Jordan Travis

Leading the charge is Florida State’s quarterback, Jordan Travis. While many have their eyes on other players, Travis’s display against fifth-ranked LSU was the weekend’s standout. Boasting 380 total yards and contributing five total touchdowns, his undeniable skill was evident in the 31-point surge in the second half alone. What’s remarkable about Travis’s journey is how he’s managed to reinvigorate the Florida State program. From being an ACC contender, they’re now serious contenders for the college football playoff national championship. Travis’s football future looked bleak a few years back, but now he stands tall as our choice for the Maxwell Award Player of the Week.

Bednarik Award Player of the Week: Kaimon Rucker

For the Bednarik Award, it’s North Carolina’s Kaimon Rucker taking the accolades. Admittedly, many wouldn’t have foreseen us talking about a Tar Heel being the top defensive player, especially when everyone expected Cedric Gray to be the star. But Rucker, affectionately known as ‘The Butcher,’ put on a clinic against South Carolina, racking up 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and eight tackles. The entire Tar Heel defense was a force to reckon with, posting 16 tackles for loss and nine sacks. With Rucker leading the defense and Drake Maye at the helm on offense, North Carolina is set for a promising 2023 season.

Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year: Dylan Edwards

Lastly, let’s shine a spotlight on the young guns. Dylan Edwards of Colorado stands out as a contender for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year. This young talent notched 159 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns in his college debut. Observing Edwards’s compact frame and agile style, it’s hard not to draw comparisons to TCU’s Deuce Vaughn. A star seems to be in the making, and we’ll be closely monitoring Edwards as the season progresses.

All in all, Week 1 was a spectacle, unveiling new talents and reaffirming the prowess of known stars. We eagerly await what Week 2 has in store for us. Until then, here’s to celebrating football and its next generation of superstars!

