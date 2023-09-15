Colorado By 100: Shedeur, Deion Sanders Add Fuel To Fire Colorado is favored BIG by Keagan Stiefel 2 Hours Ago

Colorado State head football coach Jay Norvell must love attention because he’s now getting a ton of it ahead of the Rams’ matchup with Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.

That attention was going to come no matter what, of course, but that’s beside the point.

Colorado has been the darling of college football throughout the early part of the 2023 season, with Sanders’ squad starting 2-0 in his first year at the helm. In an act that can only be described as brazen, Norvell poked the bear.

“I sat down with ESPN today, and I don’t care if they hear it in Boulder. I told them, I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off and I said, ‘When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off. That’s what my mother taught me,'” Norvell said early in the week.

The result? He’s now public enemy No. 1, not only in his own state but across the country.

The response from Colorado has mostly been straight from Deion Sanders, who said he “liked” the comment, before going on to tell his team that Colorado State “made it personal.” He then gifted his entire team sunglasses. As if Deion couldn’t stand up for himself, his son and quarterback, Shedeur, got in on the fun.

“You gotta be a fool to do that,” Shedeur Sanders said on ESPN’s “First Take” on Friday. “You’ve got his son playing quarterback. You’ve got his other son playing safety. It’s like, ‘Come on now, you asking for it.'”

The betting public has subsequently hammered Colorado, with 95% of the money at BetMGM Sportsbook being placed on the Buffs (-23.5). You know what? We’re adding it to our card, too!