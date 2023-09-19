Colorado vs. Oregon Betting Preview: Can the Ducks Cover 3 TDs? by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

College football fans are gearing up for an exciting showdown on the West Coast as the Colorado Buffaloes take on the Oregon Ducks. Slated for a 3:30 p.m. Eastern kickoff, the stakes have never been higher.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

The line initially opened at -14.5 in favor of the Ducks at the FanDuel Sportsbook but has seen a meteoric rise to -21. It’s a deja vu of sorts recalling the Buffs’ opener against TCU, where they stunned everyone with an upset. With a whopping total of 70.5, expect a high-scoring affair.

The Buffs’ unpredictable season start, highlighted by a resounding road win against TCU, had many doubting the initial odds. This revamp and shuffle in Boulder, with new faces in significant roles, threw everyone off. Their recent double-overtime thriller victory against Colorado State in the Rocky Mountain Showdown only intensifies the anticipation for this matchup. However, it’s crucial to note that Oregon’s 21-point spread, a leap from the initial 14.5, makes sense given Colorado’s defensive vulnerabilities.

Oregon’s Bo Nix is poised to exploit these weaknesses. His propensity to deliver in crucial matches is well-documented. Recall his nine carries for 46 yards in Lubbock just a couple of weekends ago and an impressive 359 passing yards against Texas Tech. Averaging 297 passing yards this season, Nix is expected to put up significant numbers, especially considering that the Buffs surrendered nearly 500 yards to the Rams last week. Against a powerhouse like Oregon, which is levels above Colorado State, the Buffaloes might be in for a challenging outing.

But there’s a twist in the tale. Travis Hunter, one of Colorado’s defensive mainstays, won’t be suiting up for this game due to a late controversial hit from Henry Blackburn. Hunter, along with Shilo Sanders, has been instrumental in shoring up Colorado’s defense. Hunter’s absence is likely to be felt on both sides of the ball.

While Oregon winning seems to be the popular opinion, the question remains: Can they win by three touchdowns? That 21-point spread might seem ambitious to some. Regardless of the game’s outcome, fans should keep an eye out for Bo Nix’s props, as they promise some intriguing bets.

As the Buffaloes stampede into Oregon, it’s going to be a clash to remember. Will the Ducks soar, or can the Buffaloes pull off another surprise? Only time will tell.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.