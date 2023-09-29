Commanders and Eagles Collide in Week 4 NFC East Matchup

In the early weeks of the NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles are set to host a significant home divisional game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Interestingly, it’s the only game this year that the Birds will not be playing either in the afternoon or prime time, a deviation from their usual schedule.

The odds seem to be favoring the Eagles, with an 8.5-point spread. Historically speaking, Philadelphia has maintained a consistent performance as favorites, having been pegged as the favorite team in 22 of their last 23 games dating back to the previous year. The only time the Eagles were the underdogs was during Super Bowl 57 against Kansas City. With a commendable record of 19 wins to just three losses when booked as a favorite during this period, Philly’s prowess is evident. However, the Commanders threw a curveball in November 2022, emerging victorious against the Eagles with a 32-21 win despite Philadelphia being an 11-point favorite.

Well, the Philadelphia Eagles should find a way to victory on Sunday. Early in the season, Washington showed promise, but their performance plummeted dramatically last Sunday against a robust opponent at the FedEx field. The chatter around Washington’s potential offense and whether Sam Howell is a fit as their quarterback continues to loom. Facing the Buffalo Bills and then the Eagles consecutively is unquestionably daunting for any team. While we anticipate Washington might put up a fight, given it’s a divisional game, we’d be genuinely taken aback if the Eagles lost this game on their home turf. The Eagles, now back in full form and boasting an even more potent running game with D’Andre Swift, are a force. Expect them to dominate at home in this contest.

Football aficionados will surely be on the edge of their seats, watching these two teams collide. Will history repeat itself, or will the Eagles vindicate their previous loss? All eyes will be on the Eagles come Sunday.

