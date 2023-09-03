Cooper Kupp Fantasy Football Managers Won’t Love Latest Injury Report The Rams wideout and fantasy darling is dealing with a hamstring injury by Sean T. McGuire 8 Minutes Ago

Fantasy football managers who drafted Cooper Kupp hoping for a bounce-back campaign surely will not be please with the latest injury update involving the Los Angeles Rams receiver.

Kupp, who first suffered a hamstring injury Aug. 1 and since has experienced a setback, is meeting with a body specialist to “further understand the root of the injury,” as reported by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Sunday.

The veteran pass-catcher has been deemed day to day and his status for Week 1 now is uncertain. The Rams will open their season with a NFC West matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle is a 5.5-point home favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Given that hamstring injuries can linger, fantasy football managers who used an early-round pick on Kupp likely are questioning their decision. Kupp also missed the final eight games of the 2022 campaign due to a high ankle injury.

The 2021 Offensive Player of the Year was the highest scoring receiver in fantasy football just two seasons ago. But now an extended absence is possible, and that would mean fantasy leagues are operating with another sidelined star with Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor to miss at least four games.