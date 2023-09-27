Could the New York Jets Trade for Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins? by SportsGrid 3 Hours Ago

The New York Jets find themselves at a crossroads early in the NFL season. After a disheartening 15-10 loss to the New England Patriots, their record now stands at 1-2. With the menacing Kansas City Chiefs scheduled to arrive in New York next weekend, a 1-3 record seems more than likely.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Zach Wilson appears to be struggling to find his rhythm, and it’s become evident that he isn’t the short-term solution if the Jets harbor any hopes of salvaging their season. Immediate action is crucial.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

Enter Kirk Cousins from the Minnesota Vikings. A veteran with a proven track record, Cousins could potentially turn the tide for the Jets. Securing him wouldn’t be easy, nor would it be cheap. A trade for Cousins might demand a first or second-round pick. Fortunately, the Jets possess such picks in 2025 and 2026.

With Cousins under center, the Jets dramatically increase their odds of becoming a playoff contender. Without such a move, the gloomy cloud of another losing season looms large over the franchise.

It’s a bold move, but desperate times call for desperate measures. The clock is ticking, and the Jets must decide their trajectory for the remainder of the season.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.