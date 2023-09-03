Decoding Relative Position Value for QBs in Fantasy Football

When diving into the complex world of fantasy football, understanding relative position value rankings can make all the difference. With a history spanning ten years, the ‘Black Book’ system brings forth a straightforward approach that can enhance your fantasy strategy.

The Simplicity of RPV

The beauty of the Relative Position Value (RPV) system lies in its simplicity. Comparing a player’s Fantasy League average to his peers allows us to understand how much more productive one player is compared to another at the same position.

Quarterback Deep Dive

The QB position is a crucial one in fantasy football. An analysis presented by Joe Pizza reveals that Patrick Mahomes leads the list, outperforming the Fantasy League average QB by 12%. Jalen Hurts at 11%, Josh Allen at 9%, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson are hot on his heels. The slight edge Jackson has over Burrow results from the former’s injury history, which the Black Book takes into account.

The Balancing Act

Choosing between Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow requires a keen understanding of your roster and the players’ potential. While Jackson’s rushing ability is enticing, Burrow brings a distinct set of skills that can be equally valuable. Justin Fields, a baseline in this analysis, showcases the potential to climb the ranks.

The Field Below Average

Justin Herbert and Trevor Lawrence lag slightly, averaging a -4%. This doesn’t make them bad choices, but it does indicate that they might not be elite choices for the current season.

The Power of Quantified Rankings

While most fantasy enthusiasts rely on rankings and tiers, RPV provides quantified rankings and tiers. Players like Deshaun Watson, Kirk Cousins, Dak Prescott, and Geno Smith have their potential quantified, offering a clearer insight into their fantasy value.

The Strategy for Single Quarterback Leagues

For single-quarterback leagues, it’s essential to think about the bigger picture. Drafting Anthony Richardson might seem like a gamble, but pairing him with a consistent performer like Geno Smith or Kirk Cousins provides a safety net with potential upside.

Conclusion

Understanding Relative Position Value rankings offers a competitive edge in the world of fantasy football. Fantasy owners can craft strategies that maximize potential while minimizing risk by gauging a player’s value relative to their peers. Whether debating between quarterbacks or seeking that sleeper pick, the RPV system is a tool worth mastering.

