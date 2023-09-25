Do the New York Jets Need to Make a Change at Quarterback? by SportsGrid 10 Minutes Ago

In the demanding arena that is the NFL, the New York Jets are embroiled in a season where each game is a question mark, and every decision is placed under a magnifying glass. The focus of the debate? Whether or not to stick with the current starting quarterback.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Though it’s still early in the season, fans and pundits alike question whether Zach Wilson has showcased enough mettle to keep him in that leading role. The team was bound to face challenges with new plays, a new offensive line, and a fresh roster on the offensive side. Add in the unforeseen curveballs that the season has thrown at them with Aaron Rodgers going down for the year, and it’s clear why the team finds itself in its current predicament.

One could argue that even with Rodgers at the helm, a period of adjustment was expected. Integrating new components into an offense is never a simple task. But the patience of the fanbase is waning. The common refrain, “We’ve still got plenty of time,” is beginning to wear thin, especially as the team’s performance doesn’t seem to be on an upward trajectory.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

However, to be fair, the Jets demonstrated resilience in their recent matchup. They faced a New England Patriots team that many feel is less than stellar this season. Through three-plus quarters, the offense was non-existent. That said, Wilson did put together his perhaps best-ever drive as a Jet late in the game, and New York was later a catchable Hail Mary away from completing the comeback.

Clearly, New York is at a crossroads. The season’s still young, but necessary decisions loom on the horizon. The team’s leadership must evaluate whether their current trajectory aligns with their long-term goals. If not, some significant changes might be in order. Only time will tell if the Jets can find the answers they’re looking for and turn the season around.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.