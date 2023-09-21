Does Cam Akers Trade Further Torpedo Alexander Mattison Fantasy Stock? Mattison already is off to an underwhelming two-week start by Sean T. McGuire 2 Hours Ago

Fantasy football managers entered the 2023 NFL campaign with high hopes for Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison. Mattison was expected to take over the carries left behind by Dalvin Cook, and produce like he did in previous games without Cook.

Those same fantasy football managers, however, likely are underwhelmed by Mattison after two games. The fact Minnesota acquired running back Cam Akers from the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday only made it worse.

Mattison figures to remain RB1 in Minnesota, but Akers likely jumps to second on the depth chart. And that begs the question: How might Akers impact Mattison’s snap count and touches?

Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips deferred to head coach Kevin O’Connell when asked that question Thursday, per ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, but added: “We haven’t lost confidence in Alex Mattison. I will say that.”

Akers previously worked with both O’Connell and Phillips, who were with the Rams during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Akers totaled 748 yards of offense on 156 touches and three touchdowns during his rookie season in 2020.

The 0-2 Vikings are dead last in both rushing yards (69) and ground attempts (26) through two weeks. They’ve ran most of their offense through the Kirk Cousins-led passing game, which ranks second in passing yards and fourth in attempts.

It has had a major impact on Mattison’s fantasy stock.

After two weeks, Mattison ranks RB32 in total scoring, per Sportradar. He’s averaged 9.15 points per game on 0.73 points per touch on 25 touches. His 25 touches are tied for RB28 as he has not had a carry longer than 10 yards with three negative rushes.

While it is a small sample size and early into the season, he has not been worth his average draft position of 51st overall, per Fantasy Pros. The acquisition of Akers, who brings a new element with his ability to make defenders miss, stands to further hinder Mattison.