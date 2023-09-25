Does Michigan's JJ McCarthy Have More to Prove to Justify the Hype? by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

There’s no denying the commanding victory the Michigan Wolverines displayed with that 31-7 win over Rutgers this weekend. Their defense was nothing short of remarkable, leaving opponents and college football fans alike in awe of their prowess on the gridiron. Yet, the spotlight seems to be increasingly shining on one young player in particular: JJ McCarthy.

The buzz around McCarthy has been loud and persistent. Touted as a potential game-changer for the Wolverines, many have heralded him as one of the next great quarterbacks to grace the college football stage. But having watched the recent games, there is reason to be a tad skeptical.

Yes, McCarthy led his team to a win, but calling it an average performance might be generous. When your defense hands you a near shutout, it takes a significant load off the quarterback’s shoulders. However, it also shines a brighter spotlight on their individual performance. For a game with such a decisive scoreline, one would expect more standout moments from the touted QB.

That’s not to downplay the potential McCarthy might possess, but the real tests are yet to come. Michigan is gearing up for some tough clashes down the road, particularly against formidable opponents like Penn State and arch-rivals Ohio State. These games aren’t just about bragging rights; they will also be a litmus test for McCarthy’s true capabilities.

Will he rise to the occasion and justify the hype that surrounds him? Or will he buckle under the weight of expectations? Only time will tell. But one thing’s for sure: with only a few significant challenges left on the docket, McCarthy and the Wolverines will be under the microscope, and every play will be dissected with unparalleled scrutiny.

