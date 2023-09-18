Dolphins Edge Out Patriots in AFC East Showdown by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

In the latest installment of the storied AFC East division rivalry, the Miami Dolphins squared off against the New England Patriots. The Dolphins secured a 24-17 victory over the Patriots, exceeding expectations as two-point road favorites. The total score, 46, just skimmed below the anticipated total, marking another under for NFL fans.

New England’s Offensive Struggles

The Patriots and their young quarterback, Mac Jones, continue to navigate a complex NFL landscape. The evening’s performance elucidated a critical observation – Jones, while talented, needs the game to be in his favor. Catch-up isn’t his strong suit. Can you pin it solely on him? With receivers like JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kendrick Bourne, who haven’t quite risen to the expectations, there’s a limit to what Jones can achieve. New England’s recipe for success lies in leading, establishing a formidable run game, and leveraging their defense for turnovers. Unfortunately, these elements were missing in their tussle with the Dolphins.

The Meteoric Rise of the Dolphins

While Patriots fans rue missed opportunities, Dolphins supporters have ample reason to cheer. An undeniable fact stands out – the Dolphins have speed. With players like Tua Tagovailoa showcasing impeccable accuracy, combined with the speed of Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, and Jaylen Waddle (all boasting 40 times under 4.4), the Dolphins have an explosive offensive unit. Let’s not forget their recent achievements. They’ve taken down big teams like the Los Angeles Chargers and, now, the Patriots in back-to-back road games. If sustained, this momentum might lead them straight to the playoffs.

However, it’s not all sunshine for Miami. Their defense remains a point of concern, and while they’ve displayed incredible offensive prowess, their defensive lapses could be their Achilles’ heel.

The Game’s Climactic End

Any review of this match would be incomplete without discussing its finish. The Patriots’ decision on their last play (excluding the kneel-down) to pitch back to an offensive lineman left many scratching their heads. While it seemed he secured the first down, an overturned call handed the ball, and essentially the game, to Miami. Decisions like these, coupled with ambiguous officiating, often cloud the beautiful complexities of the game. As many critics argue, kickers, referees, and sometimes, the coaches themselves can deter from the NFL experience.

As the season unfolds, both teams have shown their strengths and revealed their weaknesses. While the Dolphins seem poised for a playoff berth, the Patriots must recalibrate and come back stronger. Only time will tell how the rest of the season shapes up for these AFC East rivals.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

