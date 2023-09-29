Dolphins vs. Bills: Is Miami Too Fast for Buffalo? by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

As we approach Sunday’s NFL showdown between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills, it’s clear that the Dolphins’ incredible speed may present some real challenges for the Bills. Miami’s current roster doesn’t just run past the opposition – they sprint. Their prowess, particularly when it comes to making plays over 20 yards, is undeniable. With swift slants outside the numbers and a robust ground game that boasted over 300 yards in their last match, it’s no surprise that many see Miami as a potential hurdle for Buffalo.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Despite this, there is an interesting trend in this game. The professional, or “sharp,” money leans towards the Bills, while fan money roots for Miami. This split sentiment reflects the genuine unpredictability of this matchup.

Diving deeper into the game dynamics and considering both teams’ past performances, one might be inclined to lean towards the under 53.5 betting odds. Historically, games between these two teams have been tighter affairs, as evidenced by their three encounters last season.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

However, there’s a twist in the tale. Both teams are set to miss significant defensive players due to injuries. The Bills will be without the services of Jordan Poyer, whose absence historically hasn’t boded well for them. Recall the Bills’ loss to Miami last year when Poyer was sidelined. On the other hand, the Dolphins will have to make do without linebacker Jaelan Phillips, who has consistently troubled Bills’ quarterback, Josh Allen, in recent encounters.

Considering all factors, the game’s outcome might lean towards a lower score than anticipated. A potential scoreline prediction? A nail-biting 24-20 in favor of the Bills.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.