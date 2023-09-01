Don't be Surprised or Afraid of Massive Ohio State Spreads all Season by SportsGrid 44 Minutes Ago

When the Ohio State Buckeyes hit the road this season, they’re not just playing to win â€“ they’re playing to dominate college football. Even in the high-stakes environment of Big Ten play, the Buckeyes stand as a staggering 29.5-point favorite against Indiana on Saturday.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

And why wouldn’t they be? If you’re searching for top-tier wide receivers, look no further than Ohio State. The lineup boasts some of the most talented pass-catchers in college football. But with all that talent on the edges, the burning question remains: Will the quarterback rise to the occasion? Between Devin Brown and Kyle McCord, they will have no shortage of weapons. Expectations are sky-high, and if they live up to the hype, the Buckeyes could very well be on their way to claiming the Big Ten title.

Yet, skeptics may wonder: Is Ohio State truly ready to kick off the season with a bang? Will they falter, or will Coach Ryan Day‘s team show any signs of a talent deficiency? The consensus? Highly unlikely. Whether it’s Week 1, 5, or 8, Ohio State’s level of play is anticipated to be top-notch. They’re geared up to make a statement, especially in the inaugural week.

But the eyebrow-raising aspect of this season? Those 30-point spreads. It’s indeed a rarity, especially in a Big Ten game, to see such massive expectations from oddsmakers. A 29 to 30-point spread? It might’ve seemed improbable before, but that’s the hand we’ve been dealt by the schedule makers.

And if you’re asking for an expert take, there’s only one direction to lean: Trust in the Buckeyes. Expect them to roll, dominate, and leave no doubts about their elite status in college football. As for the Buckeye fans and supporters? They’re ready for a season-long showcase of power and prowess.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.