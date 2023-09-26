Eagles Remain Undefeated After Big Win Against Buccaneers

If the NFL had any doubts about the potency of the Philadelphia Eagles, those were laid to rest after Week 3. Among the league’s elite, the Eagles stand as one of the three remaining undefeated teams after their convincing 25-11 victory over the Buccaneers Monday night in Tampa Bay.

For those looking for a complete football package, the Eagles signal their intent with a flawless 3-0 start to the season. This performance is especially striking considering that many had felt that Philly might have taken a step back, even though they made it to the Super Bowl last year and clinched the NFC championship.

Jalen Hurts showcased what might be his best passing game yet. Still, as a testament to their versatility, Philadelphia, as a team, managed to rush for more than 200 yards. Given the impressive targets and yards he accumulated, AJ Brown must surely have been ecstatic in the locker room.

While it was a clash of the unbeaten, the Buccaneers had to concede their first loss of the season. A sensational Philadelphia Eagles’ defense was a sight to behold. The very thought that this team not only made it to the Super Bowl last year but also secured the best player in the draft via a shrewd trade speaks volumes of their strategic prowess.

They moved up to get Jalen Carter, a rookie defensive tackle whose impact on the field is undeniable. Carter’s off-field controversies might be a talking point for some, but when it comes to gameplay, he’s undeniably one of the best overall players from the draft. Carter’s ability to consistently tackle centers and guards, stop runs, handle double teams, and rush passers is emblematic of Philadelphia’s dominant front four. This dominance takes the pressure off the secondary.

Moreover, the defensive prowess isn’t just about the front four. The Eagles’ tactical brilliance shines when you look at how their defensive game plan unfolds. The defensive tackles act as immovable mountains, often engaging multiple opposition players and shutting down running lanes. This means linebackers can move freely, making plays without being obstructed by guards, centers, or fullbacks.

While many laud the offense, the defense truly stole the show on Monday Night Football. The Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield managed a touchdown pass late in the game but had an overall lackluster performance.

From what we’ve seen so far, this is Eagle football at its best, reminiscent of their form last year. As the season progresses, the sky’s the limit for the Philadelphia Eagles if they maintain this intensity.