EPL News: Harry Kane-Tottenham Reunite? Micah Richards's Sex Injury

We discuss the latest news around the EPL, including a potential Harry Kane-Tottenham reunion, a unique injury to Micah Richards, and Bernardo Silva’s injury.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy mentions buy-black clause in Harry Kane’s transfer

Could we potentially see Harry Kane back in a Spurs uniform? On Tuesday, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy mentioned that there is a buy-back clause from the transfer, which would help the club re-sign Kane. The Englishman has flourished with Bayern Munich, scoring four goals in his first four matches with the club as they sit level on points with Bayer Leverkusen. He’ll have time to win some trophies with the German giants, but it sounds like a return to North London may be in store for Kane down the road.

Micah Richards Reveals Unique Reason for Previous Hamstring Injury

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards turned to television at an early age after suffering many injuries that led to a premature end to his career. But one in particular came up in a recent sit-down with Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer on The Rest Is Football podcast, where Richards admitted to suffering an injury during sex:

“Basically, obviously, I can’t go into detail. Basically, I was, yes, I was ‘having fun,’ and as I was ‘having fun,’ I slipped off the bed and stretched my leg, and did my hamstring. So I’ve rolled over, but I was totally fine in training. So when I go back to training, and the physios have asked me what have I done, and I just said, ‘I’ve just got some pain down my back, I felt it in the game, but I didn’t really want to say anything.’ They don’t know the truth until now.”

Quite a way to take yourself off the team sheet!

Manchester City Without Bernardo Silva for Next Few Games

The defending Premier League champions took a serious blow to their midfield on Tuesday as Bernardo Silva was forced out of their Champions League fixture against Red Star Belgrade due to injury. The club is expected to be without Silva for the next few weeks, leaving them without one of their top midfielders and players going forward. With an easy pair of fixtures upcoming, including Nottingham Forest and Wolves, we’ll see if the Portuguese international can return for a massive fixture against Arsenal on October 8.

