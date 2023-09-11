Falcons Take Down Panthers In Week 1 NFC South Clash

Mercedes Benz Stadium witnessed a display of raw and mature talent as the Atlanta Falcons took on the Carolina Panthers in an eventful encounter. With the final whistle blown, the Falcons emerged victorious 24-10, much to the delight of their home crowd.

First-overall draft pick quarterbacks coming into their NFL debut were 0-13 against the spread. With Bryce Young steering the ship for the Panthers, this statistic has now moved to a disappointing 0-14.

Atlanta was expected to win as -3.5 favorites. Notably, they not only covered this but did so with a clear 14-point lead. As for the over/under, set at 40.5, the total points from both teams were just under by a touchdown.

Atlanta’s Defense: A Mystery Unveiled or Still Covered?

While Atlanta emerged triumphant, their defense left specific questions unanswered. Pitting against Bryce Young, a young quarterback, the defense still ceded 154 yards on the ground. This isn’t an ideal number for any team aiming to solidify its defensive core.

On the offense front, even though Desmond Ridder had an impressive accuracy rate, completing 15 of his 18 passes, he accumulated only 115 yards through the air. The duo of Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson were dominant on the ground. Still, the overall offensive outlook of the Falcons remains slightly opaque.

Panthers: Young Team with a Promising Defense

It’s evident that the Panthers, particularly with their young quarterback, have aspects they need to improve upon. However, one cannot dismiss their defensive prowess. They showcased resilience and promise, indicating they might become a strong unit as the season progresses.

A tip for the fantasy league enthusiasts: Hayden Hurst seems to be on Bryce Young’s radar frequently. Considering him for your squad might be worthwhile, as his synergy with Young could translate to some solid fantasy points.

