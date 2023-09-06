FIBA World Cup Betting Insights: Canada Climbing, USA Holding by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The thrilling competition of the FIBA World Cup continues, and with it comes a host of betting opportunities. As we venture deeper into the tournament, let’s break down the teams that have caught the eyes of punters and where the money is going.

Line movement (Open to Current)

USA -165 to -185

Canada +1400 to +300

Germany +2800 to +700

Serbia +500 to +800

Canada: From Underdogs to Contenders

Opening Odds: +1400

In a surprise to many, Canada has solidified its place as a genuine contender. Initially entering the tournament at +1400, their odds have shortened significantly as they moved through the stages, now standing at +300 in the semifinals. Punters are clearly taking notice, with Canada boasting a 34.2% ticket percentage, the highest of any World Cup team. However, with a 17.8% handle, it seems the big-money bets are still holding back a bit. Could the Great White North pull off a Cinderella story?

Highest Ticket%

Canada 34.2%

USA 27.1%

Slovenia 4.6%

USA: The Titans Hold Strong

Opening Odds: -165

Team USA, as always, entered as the heavy favorites with odds of -165. Despite a slight improvement in the quarterfinals to -140, their semifinal odds have drifted to -185. With a whopping 72.2% handle percentage that leads all teams, there’s no doubt that the big betters are backing the USA. Interestingly, though, they only hold 27.1% of the total tickets, indicating that while they might be fewer in bets, the bets they do have are significantly larger.

Highest Handle%

USA 72.2%

Canada 17.8%

Lithuania 2.4%

Germany: Consistent Dark Horses

Opening Odds: +2800

The German squad began their journey as major underdogs, with odds as long as +2800. Their journey to the semifinals has seen a vast improvement in odds, now sitting at +700. With a ticket percentage of 4.6% and handle at 1.4%, the German team remains a choice for those looking for a wild card bet.

Biggest Liability

Canada

USA

Lithuania

Serbia: The Rocky Ride

Opening Odds: +500

Starting off reasonably strong at +500, the Serbian team has experienced a turbulent journey in this World Cup. Their odds lengthened to +900 in the quarterfinals, but they’ve managed to pull it back slightly to +800 in the semifinals. Holding 3.8% of the tickets and 1.2% of the handle, they seem to be a lesser favorite among betters, but as history shows, they’re a team that can produce surprises.

While the USA continues to be the major attraction for the big punters, Canada is emerging as a popular choice among the masses. Germany and Serbia, while not commanding as much attention, remain wild card options that could pay off handsomely for those willing to take a risk. As the FIBA World Cup progresses, seeing how these numbers and odds shift will be interesting.

