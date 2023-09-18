Five Fantasy Running Backs To Target After Saquon Barkley Injury Barkley could miss multiple weeks by Tim Crowley 1 Hour Ago

Fantasy football owners will be on the hunt for running back depth after Giants star Saquon Barkley went down with an ankle injury in New York’s Week 2 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

As Week 3 of the NFL season approaches, here are five running backs to target in fantasy football.

1. Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons

Allegier may be a tough find on the waiver wire as he is currently rostered on 85% of teams on Yahoo! Sports. Perhaps that number will drop after rookie Bijan Robinson emerged with primary carries for the Falcons on Sunday with 19 carries for 124 yards and one touchdown.

Allgeier had 48 yards on the ground against the Green Bay Packers after scoring two touchdowns in Week 1. As a 1,000 yard rusher a year ago, Allgeier still offers fantasy value.

2. Damien Harris, Buffalo Bills

The former New England Patriots running back is seeing a versatile role behind James Cook in Buffalo. The fifth-year man out of Alabama tallied 33 rushing yards and a touchdown in the Bills’ win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

In a new role, Harris also served as a returner and ripped off a 41-yard runback to add value to his game this season.

3. Kenneth Gainwell, Philadelphia Eagles

The high-powered Eagles mix their running backs well. Kenneth Gainwell did not play against the Vikings and D’Andre Swift had his breakout game after coming over from the Detroit Lions. When he does return, Gainwell still offers plenty of value to change the pace of the running game and ran for 54 yards in Week 1 against the Patriots.

4. Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans

Backing up Derrick Henry, Spears adds a dimension to the Titans’ offense and saw an uptick in touches in Week 2 with eight carries for 49 yards in the win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

5. Salvon Ahmed, Miami Dolphins

Ahmed got injured against the Patriots on Sunday night but showed off his speed when he was on the field behind Raheem Mostert. When Ahmed is healthy, he may just be worth a depth addition.